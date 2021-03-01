Identity Theft Protection Town Hall

On Thursday, April 15 at 11 a.m. we hosted a town hall for the campus community on how to protect yourself against identity theft. This was in response to the recent cyberattack impacting the University of California and hundreds of other organizations.

Moderated by Jenn Stringer, Associate Vice Chancellor for IT and CIO, expert panelists included Allison Henry, Chief Information Security Officer; Anthony D. Joseph, Campus Cyber-Risk Responsible Executive and Chancellor's Professor in EECS; plus Scott Seaborn, Campus Privacy Officer.

We provided information about signing up for credit monitoring and identity theft protection, offered a primer on the credit monitoring environment, and the basics of protecting yourself from identity theft and fraud. This event was co-sponsored by the Office of the CIO and Information Security Office.

A recording of the town hall is available below along with the presentation slide deck. If you have additional questions or concerns about this incident, please contact communications@ucop.edu.